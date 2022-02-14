Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,462,214,000 after buying an additional 198,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,366,976,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,065.87 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,231.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,342.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

