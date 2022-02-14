American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.40.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $234.76. 59,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,869 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

