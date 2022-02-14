Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $301.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.79 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

