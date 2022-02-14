Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.33

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

