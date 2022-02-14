Analysts Anticipate Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Astronics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astronics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astronics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Astronics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Astronics has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93.
About Astronics
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astronics (ATRO)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.