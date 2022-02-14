Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.53). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Carvana by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Carvana by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.42. 27,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.47. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

