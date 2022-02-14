Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,310. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 581,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

