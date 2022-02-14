Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Announce $2.77 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.98. MSCI posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $13.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after buying an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,410,000 after buying an additional 111,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $532.97. 481,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,654. MSCI has a 52 week low of $400.01 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.72. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

