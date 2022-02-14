Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post $7.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $7.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $31.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.50 to $33.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $36.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.80 to $38.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $661.04. 783,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $432.84 and a 52 week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.