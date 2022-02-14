Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.09 EPS

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $3.02. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

NYSE:COO traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $391.35. 162,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $368.05 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

