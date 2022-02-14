Analysts Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $57,314,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $16,737,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.75. 110,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,187. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.03.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

