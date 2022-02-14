Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 25.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in STORE Capital by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. 3,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

