Analysts Set Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) PT at $27.00

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,054. The stock has a market cap of $212.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

