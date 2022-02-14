Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) PT at $111.50

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 382,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,821. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
