Analysts Set Expectations for ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ViewRay in a report released on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 736,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 226,789 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,849,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 609,987 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

