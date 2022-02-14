Analysts Set TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) PT at $17.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 151,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,107. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 366,057 shares of company stock valued at $904,909. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.