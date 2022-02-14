Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MaxLinear (MXL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) recently:

2/9/2022 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

2/3/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $71.00 to $77.00.

2/3/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $75.00.

12/29/2021 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

12/21/2021 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MXL stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,555. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

Get MaxLinear Inc alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $7,077,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.