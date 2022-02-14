Analyzing BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) & 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BOTS and 22nd Century Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOTS N/A N/A -$8.03 million N/A N/A 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 13.26 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -13.47

BOTS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 22nd Century Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BOTS and 22nd Century Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

22nd Century Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 194.76%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than BOTS.

Profitability

This table compares BOTS and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOTS N/A -289.67% -282.30% 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96%

Risk and Volatility

BOTS has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats BOTS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents. The company was founded on December 30, 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

