Analyzing GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

74.6% of Trebia Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trebia Acquisition and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trebia Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67% GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $6.88 million 3.44 -$1.29 million ($0.26) -8.23

GigaMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Trebia Acquisition.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.