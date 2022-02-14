Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 670 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $271.19 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

