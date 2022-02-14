Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,974 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

BDX opened at $269.98 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.