Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,048 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at $387,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 314.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Parnell purchased 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ATCX stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

