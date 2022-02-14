Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.33.

In other Anebulo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aron R. English purchased 13,836 shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,330.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,648 shares of company stock worth $78,393. Insiders own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

