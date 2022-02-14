Anoncoin (ANC) Price Reaches $0.0608 on Major Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 73.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $128,341.35 and $68.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.