ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANPDY opened at $407.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.12. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $334.17 and a 1-year high of $615.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.9117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th.

Separately, KGI Securities cut ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

