Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,600 ($21.64) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,145 ($15.48).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANTO. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,378.89 ($18.65).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,366.50 ($18.48) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market cap of £13.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,355.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,406.24.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.