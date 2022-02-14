Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APO stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.67. 6,191,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,784. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

