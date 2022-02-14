Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of AFT stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $17.20.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
