AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $143.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,721. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

