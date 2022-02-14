ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 630,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $147,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $40,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 148,350 shares of company stock worth $447,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 642,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,234. The company has a market cap of $137.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 111.12%.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

