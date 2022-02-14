ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$20.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Shares of AETUF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. 154,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.40. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.96%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

