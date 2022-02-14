Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $5,944,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,129 shares of company stock worth $18,673,146 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 176,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

