Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 2,341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

