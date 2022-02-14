Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.66.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 292,505 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Aspen Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

