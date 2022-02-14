ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

