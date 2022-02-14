ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.