Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.350-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.23. 8,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.78. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $168.47 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

