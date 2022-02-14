Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in January

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aviva stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Separately, Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

