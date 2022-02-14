Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

AZRE stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $747.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

