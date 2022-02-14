B. Riley Weighs in on National Retail Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

