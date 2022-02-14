Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,211 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 27.8% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Baidu worth $55,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc grew its stake in Baidu by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 68.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

