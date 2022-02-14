Barclays Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,149,000 after buying an additional 6,062,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

