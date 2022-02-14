Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.87).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,233 ($43.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,378.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,497.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 3,096 ($41.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.06).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

