Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $65.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Basf from €79.00 ($90.80) to €76.00 ($87.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($71.26) to €64.00 ($73.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Basf from €78.00 ($89.66) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $19.30 on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

