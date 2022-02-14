Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $782,572.50 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $782,572.50 and $8,871.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

