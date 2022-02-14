Beam (BEAM) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $37.98 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 107,823,760 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.