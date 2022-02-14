BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $205.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average of $312.83. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $194.50 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.