Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 178,907 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $13.96.

BWMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $517.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

