BidiPass (BDP) Market Cap Reaches $152,586.02

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $152,586.02 and approximately $26.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00037563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00104190 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

