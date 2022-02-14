Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.460-$-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $597 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.54 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.150 EPS.

Bill.com stock opened at $236.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,107 shares of company stock worth $114,614,501. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

