Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Black Hills by 10.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.