Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.
BKH stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Black Hills by 10.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
